CBSE class 10 results: Over 85 pc students in Delhi pass exam, pass percentage of pvt schools drops

In view of the violence in parts of northeast Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed exams at over 80 centres in the area till February 29. The board had announced a fresh schedule, according to which class 12 exams in the area were supposed to begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 were scheduled from March 21 to March 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:35 IST
Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 85.86 in the class 10 CBSE examinations, an increase of over 5 per cent over last year. Continuing with the trend, girls outshone boys in the examination results declared on Wednesday.

In Delhi East region, 88.90 per cent girls cleared the exam, while 83.04 per cent boys passed. Similarly, in Delhi West region, the pass percentage of girls was 89.03, while that of boys was 83.28.

Private schools recorded a higher pass percentage than government schools in both the regions. However, the pass percentage of private schools dropped since last year.

The pass percentage of government schools in Delhi East region was 81.39, recording an increase of over 10 per cent as against 2019 data, while private schools saw a pass percentage of 91.29, witnessing a drop of 2 per cent. In Delhi West region, the pass percentage of government schools was 84.89, while that of private schools was recorded at 89.09 pc.

Expressing happiness over the results, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Our children have made us proud again! After record breaking result of Class 12, upward graph of Delhi Education continues in Class 10. Overjoyed that this year, result improved to 82.61% from 71.58% last year. Congratulations to #TeamEducation. You have really raised the bar!" The results were announced adopting an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. A section of students in Delhi had to bear the brunt of cancellation of board examinations thrice. In view of the violence in parts of northeast Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed exams at over 80 centres in the area till February 29.

The board had announced a fresh schedule, according to which class 12 exams in the area were supposed to begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 were scheduled from March 21 to March 30. However, the exams had to be postponed again in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant nationwide lockdown.

The CBSE again announced a fresh schedule as per which exams were to be conducted from July 1 to 15. While class 12 exams were to be conducted across the country, it was decided that class 10 exams will only be conducted in northeast Delhi.

However, in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the exams were again cancelled..

