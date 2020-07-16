GDE pleading for patience with COVID-19 Youth Brigades

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:27 IST
To combat the COVID-19 pandemic in schools, the department hired COVID-19 Youth Brigades to assist in limiting community transmission and outbreaks of COVID-19. Image Credit: Flickr

The Gauteng Education Department is pleading for patience with COVID-19 Youth Brigades as it processes their outstanding stipend payments.

"It is important to note that the outstanding payments are currently captured in groups and as such we can confirm that the team is working tirelessly to verify documents and process them for necessary finalisation of payment," said the department.

In addition to the verification of documents, the GDE said the temporary closure of some schools and offices due to COVID-19 positive cases affected payments, which made it difficult for submission of the necessary documentation for capturing.

"Subsequently, these delayed our payment process. We plead for patience and undertake that as soon as we finalize all the administrative requirements of this program, which are complex in the first month, things will run smoothly in future," said the department.

To combat the COVID-19 pandemic in schools, the department hired COVID-19 Youth Brigades to assist in limiting community transmission and outbreaks of COVID-19.

The brigades are placed in schools and government buildings to assist the department with screening, sanitising of staff and learners, data capturing and monitoring compliance to social distancing and health protocols.

"Indeed we appreciate and value their contribution to our sector. We sincerely apologize for the delays and assure them that they will be paid their stipends in due course," assured the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

