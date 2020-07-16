Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Jammu one of major achievements of Govt in education sector: Dr Jitendra Singh

The biggest outcome of this Domicile Law would be the enrichment of academic faculty at Jammu in all the new premier institutes, Dr.Jitendra Singh emphasised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:56 IST
IIM Jammu one of major achievements of Govt in education sector: Dr Jitendra Singh
ISRO is going to have a Human Spaceflight Mission Gaganyaan very soon and in the Post Covid19 era, India is going to have a similar kind of resurgence as far as the economy is concerned.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today e-inaugurated a five-day orientation program at Indian Institute of Management, Jammu for the 5th batch of MBA and 1st batch of PhD Program. While e-inaugurating the orientation program, Dr.Jitendra Singh said that IIM, Jammu is one of the major achievements of the Government of India led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving an insight into the development and particularly educational boost brought about in the last six years in Jammu alone by Shri Narendra Modi Government, Dr.Jitendra Singh said that Jammu has emerged as an education hub in North India with the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, AIIMS, up-gradation of Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Institute of High Altitude Medicine coming up at Bhaderwah, Industrial Biotech Park at Kathua besides other centrally funded institutes like 4 Government Medical Colleges, RUSA funded Engineering colleges, an Ayurvedic college, and an upcoming Homeopathic College in the Jammu province.

Dr.Jitendra Singh further said that with the historical constitutional changes happened after August 5, 2019, and the barriers of academic growth done away with, the best faculty from different fields from all over India are ready to come to J&K to serve with dedication as the previous apprehensions have gone now with the Domicile Law coming into existence. The biggest outcome of this Domicile Law would be the enrichment of academic faculty at Jammu in all the new premier institutes, Dr.Jitendra Singh emphasised.

Dr Jitendra Singh also said that AIIMS, IIM, IIT and other institutes have been set up at the right time in Jammu as this place is now opening up for big investments and to begin with, the Union Territory Government has started an outreach programme with an investment of over Rs. 25000 crores which will pave a way for the establishment of new industrial hubs and industrial estates even in the smaller districts like Udhampur.

Speaking during the inauguration, Dr Singh said that India is on the verge of becoming global manufacturing and IT hub and our research outputs and research inferences of the Department of Space are now being procured by some of the premier world institutes like NASA of US which shows the kind of credibility and supremacy this country has already established.

ISRO is going to have a Human Spaceflight Mission Gaganyaan very soon and in the Post Covid19 era, India is going to have a similar kind of resurgence as far as the economy is concerned.

In his Presidential Address, Dr.Milind Kamble, Chairman BoG, IIM, Jammu said that it is heartening to see that IIM, Jammu is making rapid strides and has earned an outstanding reputation in such a short period of time because of its academic excellence, research, executive education and corporatized international linkages.

Earlier during the e-inauguration, Professor B.S. Sahay, Director IIM, Jammu in his welcome address said that our vision is to develop leaders and entrepreneurs who can perform globally and give a valuable contribution to the society and our mission is to make IIM, Jammu as the topmost business school of India with global outlook with a national and regional focus.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU regulators to probe Alexa, Siri and other voice assistants

EU competition regulators are seeking information from 400 companies to establish if there are problems in the market for voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri and other internet-connected devices that could lead to antitrust cases.The Eu...

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents on social media

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media. It is almos...

German coronavirus-hit abattoir reopens, but output unclear

The German abattoir hit by a coronavirus outbreak that led to a second lockdown for the entire region reopened its slaughterhouse on Thursday, though the impact of new hygiene measures on the plants capacity is unclear. Authorities on Wedne...

CAG clarifies none of its officials asked to go in quarantine

The office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that neither CAG nor its official has been asked to go in quarantine and the contents of news story captioned PAC Chairman, members, CAG in quarantine after Additional Director...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020