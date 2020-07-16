IIM Jammu one of major achievements of Govt in education sector: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today e-inaugurated a five-day orientation program at Indian Institute of Management, Jammu for the 5th batch of MBA and 1st batch of PhD Program. While e-inaugurating the orientation program, Dr.Jitendra Singh said that IIM, Jammu is one of the major achievements of the Government of India led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving an insight into the development and particularly educational boost brought about in the last six years in Jammu alone by Shri Narendra Modi Government, Dr.Jitendra Singh said that Jammu has emerged as an education hub in North India with the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, AIIMS, up-gradation of Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Institute of High Altitude Medicine coming up at Bhaderwah, Industrial Biotech Park at Kathua besides other centrally funded institutes like 4 Government Medical Colleges, RUSA funded Engineering colleges, an Ayurvedic college, and an upcoming Homeopathic College in the Jammu province.

Dr.Jitendra Singh further said that with the historical constitutional changes happened after August 5, 2019, and the barriers of academic growth done away with, the best faculty from different fields from all over India are ready to come to J&K to serve with dedication as the previous apprehensions have gone now with the Domicile Law coming into existence. The biggest outcome of this Domicile Law would be the enrichment of academic faculty at Jammu in all the new premier institutes, Dr.Jitendra Singh emphasised.

Dr Jitendra Singh also said that AIIMS, IIM, IIT and other institutes have been set up at the right time in Jammu as this place is now opening up for big investments and to begin with, the Union Territory Government has started an outreach programme with an investment of over Rs. 25000 crores which will pave a way for the establishment of new industrial hubs and industrial estates even in the smaller districts like Udhampur.

Speaking during the inauguration, Dr Singh said that India is on the verge of becoming global manufacturing and IT hub and our research outputs and research inferences of the Department of Space are now being procured by some of the premier world institutes like NASA of US which shows the kind of credibility and supremacy this country has already established.

ISRO is going to have a Human Spaceflight Mission Gaganyaan very soon and in the Post Covid19 era, India is going to have a similar kind of resurgence as far as the economy is concerned.

In his Presidential Address, Dr.Milind Kamble, Chairman BoG, IIM, Jammu said that it is heartening to see that IIM, Jammu is making rapid strides and has earned an outstanding reputation in such a short period of time because of its academic excellence, research, executive education and corporatized international linkages.

Earlier during the e-inauguration, Professor B.S. Sahay, Director IIM, Jammu in his welcome address said that our vision is to develop leaders and entrepreneurs who can perform globally and give a valuable contribution to the society and our mission is to make IIM, Jammu as the topmost business school of India with global outlook with a national and regional focus.

