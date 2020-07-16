Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP min says directing schools to not charge fees for lockdown period 'impractical'

Asking schools to not charge fees from students for the lockdown period is "impractical" as this will affect over six lakh private schools in the state, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said here on Thursday.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:46 IST
UP min says directing schools to not charge fees for lockdown period 'impractical'

Asking schools to not charge fees from students for the lockdown period is "impractical" as this will affect over six lakh private schools in the state, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said here on Thursday. He said the state government, however, has directed schools to not put pressure for fees on parents.

"Uttar Pradesh has 1.69 lakh government schools and more than six lakh private schools. All private schools will be closed if they do not charge fees," the minister told reporters. "If the government issues guidelines regarding running classes in schools in August, it will be very difficult to manage the system," he said.

He said the state government had already asked schools to not charge transportation fees during the lockdown and also restricted them for taking three months' fees at one time. The Yogi Adityanath government has annulled recruitment of "fake teachers".

"Since 2017, more than 4,000 recruitments of teachers have come under scanner and after investigation more than 1,500 of them have been cancelled," Dwivedi said. He claimed that most of the teachers with fake degrees were recruited during the regimes of SP and BSP and said that the state government has ordered SIT and STF to investigate the recruitments. The education minister said that no one would have imagined that even students in rural areas will study in online classes. "Teachers have worked hard and I want to congratulate them," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. completes 2nd execution in a week, dividing judges and victims' families

The U.S. government executed a convicted murderer on Thursday in the second federal execution in as many days after a 17-year pause, overcoming court orders that said condemned men should have time to contest the legality of a new one-drug ...

Cost-cutting has to be done: Aviation minister on Air India's leave without pay scheme

Equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not sustainable and cost-cutting in Air India is necessary, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, justifying the national carriers decision to send certain employees o...

55 AI pilots tested COVID-positive; airline proposes 60% salary cut for pilots: unions

Air India has proposed a 60 per cent salary cut for pilots amid the coronavirus pandemic which has infected 55 of its cockpit crew members, said two leading pilot unions of the airline on Thursday. The proposed cut for pilots is almost 60 p...

NFLPA prez: League prioritizing normalcy reduces chances of '20 season

NFL players union president JC Tretter is growing fearful the league prioritizing normalcy over player safety reduces the chances of a 2020 season. Every decision this year that prioritizes normalcy over innovation, custom over science or e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020