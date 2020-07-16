UP min says directing schools to not charge fees for lockdown period 'impractical'

Asking schools to not charge fees from students for the lockdown period is "impractical" as this will affect over six lakh private schools in the state, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said here on Thursday. He said the state government, however, has directed schools to not put pressure for fees on parents.

"Uttar Pradesh has 1.69 lakh government schools and more than six lakh private schools. All private schools will be closed if they do not charge fees," the minister told reporters. "If the government issues guidelines regarding running classes in schools in August, it will be very difficult to manage the system," he said.

He said the state government had already asked schools to not charge transportation fees during the lockdown and also restricted them for taking three months' fees at one time. The Yogi Adityanath government has annulled recruitment of "fake teachers".

"Since 2017, more than 4,000 recruitments of teachers have come under scanner and after investigation more than 1,500 of them have been cancelled," Dwivedi said. He claimed that most of the teachers with fake degrees were recruited during the regimes of SP and BSP and said that the state government has ordered SIT and STF to investigate the recruitments. The education minister said that no one would have imagined that even students in rural areas will study in online classes. "Teachers have worked hard and I want to congratulate them," he added.