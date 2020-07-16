Left Menu
JKSSB has advertised 8,575 Class IV posts for district, divisional and Union territory cadre in various departments, he added. The organisation has operationalised two helplines with one each in Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:30 IST
JKSSB's portal records 1,13,200 registrations for Class-IV posts

A record number of 1,13,200 people have registered on the portal of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for Class-IV posts till now, an official said on Thursday. "Till today morning, 1,13,200 registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB's online portal, since the commencement of online application submission from 10th July and 47,950 candidates completed their online application submission process for Class-IV posts", the official said.

It has been noted that about 75,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB on Wednesday, he said. JKSSB has advertised 8,575 Class IV posts for district, divisional and Union territory cadre in various departments, he added.

The organisation has operationalised two helplines with one each in Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants. In addition, any person who faces difficulty in submission of application forms due to technical issue or for any other reasons can send a mail at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com for seeking guidance and clarification.

