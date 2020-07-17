Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM announces mid-day meal scheme for govt junior, degree college students

Students of government junior and degree colleges in Telangana will be served mid-day meal from this academic year in an effort to provide nutritious food and reduce the dropout rate, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:20 IST
Telangana CM announces mid-day meal scheme for govt junior, degree college students

Students of government junior and degree colleges in Telangana will be served mid-day meal from this academic year in an effort to provide nutritious food and reduce the dropout rate, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday. "Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that from this academic year, mid-day meal would be served to the students of government junior and degree colleges in the State," an official release said.

It was decided to provide nutritious mid-day meal to the students for their good health and to prevent them from dropping out, Rao said. The chief minister came to know from former minister C Laxma Reddy and government college lecturer Raghuram from Jedcherla, about 80 kms from Hyderabad, that they were providing mid-day meals to students of Jedcherla Government Junior College, spending money from their pockets.

Laxma Reddy and Raghuram met Rao to discuss setting up of a botanical garden at Jedcherla Degree College. The chief minister appreciated both of them, the release said.

Rao said the government realised the importance of providing mid-day meal to the students in the colleges, it said. The chief minister also instructed officials to take Jedcherla Degree College as an inspiration and set up botanical gardens in all government degree colleges in the state, it said.

He also appreciated Sadasivaiah, assistant professor in botany department at Jedcherla government degree college, who met him here on Friday, for setting up a Botanical garden in the college.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 90.13 per cent candidates clear Class 12 West Bengal board exams

An all-time high of 90.13 per cent candidates in West Bengal cleared this years Class 12 state board examinations, results of which were announced on Friday. Declaring the results, the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondar...

Nepal's ruling communist party calls key meet on Saturday to end Oli-Prachanda infighting

Nepals ruling communist party on Friday decided to convene a meeting of its top decision-making body on Saturday to try and end the tussle for power between beleaguered Prime Minister and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda that has...

CBI probes appointment of CMPFO clerks after proxy candidates appeared in tests

The CBI has started investigation into the appointment of 13 people as Lower Division Clerks in the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation CMPFO using Munna Bhai style tactics where impersonators allegedly appeared for them in online and sk...

UPDATE 3-Britain eyes normal life by Christmas, but preparing for second COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, but warned that while he was hoping for the best, the country must also prepare for the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020