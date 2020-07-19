UP: Fatehpur schoolteachers spread awareness on coronavirus

At a time when classes are being held online, teachers at a government primary school in UP’s Fatehpur have waged a battle against COVID-19 by spreading awareness about the disease

At the school in Arjunpur Garha village, teachers can be seen devising strategies to spread awareness to check the spread of the disease. "At a time, when the entire world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, we can checkmate this disease only by spreading awareness. The entire staff of the school is involved in it," School Principal Devbrat Tripathi said. He said all six teachers in the school have divided among themselves the task of spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 in their villages and nearby areas. The plan is made in the school itself, he said, adding that the teachers and non-teaching staff spread awareness hand washing and social distancing norms. So far, the state has reported 49,237 cases, including 1,146 deaths.