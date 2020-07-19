JKSSB receives over 1.84 lakh registrations for 8,575 Class-IV posts
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had recently advertised the posts for district, divisional and Union territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the J&K Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020. The commencement for submission of online applications on JKSSB's online application portal started on July 10.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 19:52 IST
The recently advertised 8,575 Class-IV posts in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness tough competition as over 1.84 lakh candidates have so far registered themselves on the online portal of the JKSSB, officials said on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had recently advertised the posts for district, divisional and Union territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the J&K Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.
The commencement for submission of online applications on JKSSB's online application portal started on July 10. “Till today morning, 1,84,250 registrations have been done by the candidates while 95,150 among them have completed their online application submission process for Class-IV posts in JKSSB's online portal,” an official spokesman said.
He said 90,600 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB on Saturday. The spokesman said JKSSB has operationalised two helplines with one each in Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants.
In addition, any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issues or for any other reasons has also been asked to send a self-explanatory mail to the grievance wing of the department for seeking guidance and clarification, he said..
ALSO READ
Kashmir IGP visits family of man killed in terrorist attack
Happy for celabrating Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary when Modi govt has removed art 370 from Kashmir: BJP chief J P Nadda.
Letter calling for strike in Kashmir fake, published in Pakistan: Kashmir zone police
Gardens, parks in Kashmir reopen over 3 months of lockdown
7 policemen arrested for alleged negligence in protecting BJP's Wasim Bari who was killed in terror attack Wednesday in north Kashmir: Police.