DU may allow admissions under ECA category

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Admissions was held on Monday and a proposal was brought where it was said that the admissions should begin under the ECA category on the basis of certificates only by excluding trials. However, Arun Attree, a member of the standing committee, objected to it as there is no way of authenticating the credibility of the ECA certificates unlike sports as there is no government approved institutions issuing the certificates.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Delhi University might revisit its decision to not have admissions under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) category, according to officials. This year, the varsity is not holding ECA trials, barring those having NCC and NSS certificates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several artistes like Birju Maharaj, Geeta Chandran had petitioned the vice-president, the chancellor of the varsity, to reconsider the decision.

Naidu had asked DU authorities to retain the procedure for admission under the Extra-Curricular Activities quota by earmarking seats for talented artists. A meeting of the Standing Committee on Admissions was held on Monday and a proposal was brought where it was said that the admissions should begin under the ECA category on the basis of certificates only by excluding trials.

However, Arun Attree, a member of the standing committee, objected to it as there is no way of authenticating the credibility of the ECA certificates unlike sports as there is no government approved institutions issuing the certificates. According to Attree, this would do injustice to the genuine candidates. He emphasized on trials if not physical then at least online trials.

The members of the sub-committee on sports and ECA and other performance-based admissions, who were present, pleaded lack of experts and infrastructure as the reason of doing away with even online trials. Attree said it is not only unfair to deserving candidates but also would lead to impersonation cases, sources said. According to officials, the varsity will revisit the guidelines after the approval of the higher authorities.

"After the approval of the higher authorities, we will revisit. The ECA admissions will happen only on the basis of ECA certificates. However, their verification is a big challenge. The sub-committee will give out stricter guidelines since the ECA trials won't be possible. The chancellor had requested the vice-chancellor to reconsider the decisions," said Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), DU. The varsity is likely to come out with guidelines in a day or two so that candidates can be notified. The last date of registration for admissions is July 31. Earlier, the last date was July 4 but it was extended to July 18 and subsequently to July 31.

This year, the admission process is being held online owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

