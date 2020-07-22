Left Menu
Development News Edition

CET to be held in Karnataka on July 30 and 31

For the smooth conduct of exams, the government has extended a four-day quarantine relaxation for students and their parents or guardians from outside the state and country. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters that the government would take precautionary measures to conduct the CET as it did during the SSLC examination.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-07-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 00:53 IST
CET to be held in Karnataka on July 30 and 31

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) on July 30 and 31 across the state. For the smooth conduct of exams, the government has extended a four-day quarantine relaxation for students and their parents or guardians from outside the state and country.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters that the government would take precautionary measures to conduct the CET as it did during the SSLC examination. His department said in a statement that 1.95 lakh students will write the CET exams at 120 places in 497 centres across the state.

The Kannada Test for students from the border regions in neighbouring states will be held on August 1, Dr Narayan said. In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 83 centres.

Thirty foreign students will also take the exam The Deputy Chief Minister said the department has taken all precautionary measures and has framed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to conduct the exams. Thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance will be strictly followed. The exam centres will be sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

"The state government has also decided that those students who are tested positive for COVID-19 can also be given the opportunity to write the exam. However, there will be separate rooms arranged for them. Students who show symptoms of cough and cold will also be made to write the exam separately. Arrangements will be made for ambulances as well as transport facilities at all centres, he said.

Bus transport has also been organised all over the state, he said Speaking about four-day quarantine relaxation for students Dr Narayan said there was no need to panic as they had undergone all kinds of tests in view of COVID-19. Dr Narayan said 188 students from border districts of neighbouring states will write the CET exam and they could do so at centres in border areas, not having to come to Bengaluru, as all arrangements had been made there The state government has decided to postpone the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams as the final year exams are yet to be held for those students, he said.

As scheduled, the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams were to be held on August 8 and August 9, respectively. The fresh dates will be decided after the final year exams of the PG and Diploma courses will be held, Dr Narayan added.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by ...

Governors in U.S. South clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas. In Texas, Gove...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus. The agre...

United Airlines improves cash burn after matching flying to demand

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it burned through about 40 million per day in the second quarter but sees that amount slowing to roughly 25 million in the third quarter as it matches its flight schedule to coronavirus-hit deman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020