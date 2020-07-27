Left Menu
MP Class XII exams: Girls outshine boys in pass percentage

This year, a total of 7.84 lakh students, comprising 6.60 lakh regular and 1.24 private ones, appeared for the Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam, MPBSE officials said. "The overall pass percentage is 68.81 per cent among regular students and 28.70 per cent among private students.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday declared results for Class XII exams, with girls outshining boys in overall pass percentage. This year, a total of 7.84 lakh students, comprising 6.60 lakh regular and 1.24 private ones, appeared for the Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam, MPBSE officials said.

"The overall pass percentage is 68.81 per cent among regular students and 28.70 per cent among private students. Girls have recorded pass percentage of 73.40 per cent against 64.66 per cent for boys among regular students," they added.

They said 2.85 lakh students secured first class, which was 21,884 more than last year, while 1.82 lakh passed with second class. "Among physically challenged students, 71.08 per cent cleared the exams, with the pass percentage of girls being 71.92 per cent against 70.63 per cent for boys," they said.

Khushi Singh of Rewa topped the Humanities merit list while Priya of Mandsaur led the Science (Maths group) merit list, an official said, adding that 121 students in all made it to the coveted list. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a tweet, said, "Children, don't be disappointed if the exam results are not as per your expectation. You will have one more opportunity under 'Ruk Jana Nahi' scheme. Under this scheme you can avail another opportunity to pass this exam. Make effort with full capability. My blessings are with you." PTI ADU MAS BNM BNM

