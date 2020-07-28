Goa: 93.27 pc girls, 92.08 pc boys clear SSC exams

The results for Class X examswere declared on Tuesday by Goa Board of Secondary and HigherSecondary Education, with 92.69 per cent of students whoappeared for it securing pass marks

GBSHSE Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters93.27 per cent girls and 92.08 per cent boys cleared theSecondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, with 118schools, comprising 35 government-run and 83 aided ones,securing 100 per cent results

The SSC exams in the state were held between May 21and June 6 and 18,939 students appeared for them.