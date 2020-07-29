Left Menu
Development News Edition

New education policy caters to needs of a 'New India': Nadda

The education policy, framed in 1986, was last revised in 1992. The Union Cabinet also approved changing the name of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry to Education Ministry..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:58 IST
New education policy caters to needs of a 'New India': Nadda

The new National Education Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, brings the much-awaited reforms and regulatory framework which cater to the needs of a "New India" and unleash the youth's energy for a "self-reliant, better India", BJP president J P Nadda said. In a series of tweets, Nadda said it was a "momentous day" for the country as the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet approved the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"Formulated after wide consultations, NEP2020 ensures early child care and education, equity to all learners and a robust teacher recruitment apart from fostering quality research," Nadda said. A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the NEP 2020.

"The National Education Policy 2020 brings much awaited reforms & regulatory framework which caters the need of a 21st century "New India" and unleash our children & youth's energy for a self-reliant better India," the BJP president said. The education policy, framed in 1986, was last revised in 1992.

The Union Cabinet also approved changing the name of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry to Education Ministry..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM

The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said i...

North MCD issued defamation notices of Rs 1 crore against us, claim Atishi and Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha claimed Wednesday that the Leader of the House of the BJP-ruled North MCD, Yogesh Kumar, has sent defamation notices of Rs 1 crore to them for alleging corruption in municipal corporations. N...

Coal India arm MCL logs its highest single day coal despatch

Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd MCL on Wednesday said it posted its highest-ever single day coal despatch of 5,17,448 tonnes on July 28. MCL despatched 92 rakes to its consumers -- Ib Valley 42 and Talcher 50 -- a record in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020