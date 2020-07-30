Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha SSC exam: Boy scores 35 marks in all subjects

Thirty five is the minimum score required for passing in a subject in the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. Dhananjay Nakhate (14), student of Rameshwar Vidyalay at Umri in Majalgao tehsil of Beed, got 35 marks each in Marathi, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Technology, and Social Sciences, his father Narayan Nakhate, a farm labourer, told PTI.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:36 IST
Maha SSC exam: Boy scores 35 marks in all subjects

A 14-year-old boy from Beed has become the talk of the town after scoring 35 marks each in all the subjects in the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC-Class 10) examination. Thirty five is the minimum score required for passing in a subject in the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Dhananjay Nakhate (14), student of Rameshwar Vidyalay at Umri in Majalgao tehsil of Beed, got 35 marks each in Marathi, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Technology, and Social Sciences, his father Narayan Nakhate, a farm labourer, told PTI. "Dhananjay was regular in school and also tried to study whenever he got time. I work in the fields of others," he said.

"Though Dhananjay has passed with just 35 per cent marks, I want him to study further. If he agrees for the same, I will try for his admission at a junior college in Majalgaon, which is 40 km away from Umri," he said. The boy's father further said the result came as a surprise to them but at the same time, they were happy he passed the exams.

The villagers felicitated Dhananjay after his result came out, he said. The boy has two elder siblings - one of them cleared Class 12 while the other one left studies after Class 11, he added.

Talking to PTI, Dhananjay said, "I was surprised with these numbers. I loved Hindi subject in school, but I wish to pursue higher studies in the science stream." The boy also said he helps his parents in their work whenever he gets a holiday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: NIA arrests 3 from Dantewada in BJP MLA murder case

The National Investigation Agency NIA arrested three accused in the 2019 murder case of Bhima Mandavi, the BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh. The three accused have been identified as Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Kumari Linge Tati. All ...

2 grim reports are expected on virus' damage to US economy

The government is poised Thursday to deliver a double-dose of sobering news on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to inflict on the job market. The pandemic is believed to have ...

Japan braces for coronavirus spike amid domestic travel campaign

Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infections after new daily cases exceeded 1,000 for a second straight day, a week after the start of a national travel campaign to revive the tourism industry. The country had 1,266 ...

Assam floods: Death toll reaches 107, over 56 lakh people affected

A total of 107 people have died and 56,71,031 people from 5,305 villages have been affected by the floods here, a flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority ASDMA stated on Thursday. So far, a total of 30 districts have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020