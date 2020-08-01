IIT Roorkee alumnus bags prestigious award

An Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee alumnus has won the prestigious Zinnov Award 2020 for his contribution to the field of artificial intelligence and data analytics, an IIT release said

The award is given in recognition of the contribution of individuals as well as organisations that have enabled business continuity-driven innovation along with diversity, it said

"Our heartiest congratulations to Sunil Kumar Vuppala for this prestigious award. It is a proud moment for IIT Roorkee. His achievement will inspire other alumni as well as current students," Director of the institute Ajit K Chaturvedi said. Vuppala, an IIT Roorkee alumnus of the 2004 batch of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, said he was elated to receive the award and credited it to the tech-driven education of his alma mater, which laid the foundation for his strong fundamentals in the emerging technologies domain. In the past 11 years, Zinnov Confluence Series has honoured numerous individuals as well as entities for their contribution to global technology and for making a difference in the global ecosystem.