37 new colleges in Rajasthan to start from upcoming academic session

Thirty-seven new colleges announced in the Rajasthan budget will start functioning from the 2020-21 academic session, according to a statement

The colleges will be opened in Banswara, Alwar, Bikaner, Bundi, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jodhpur, Sikar, Churu and Nagaur

The chief minister also gave approval for the proposal to upgrade 10 undergraduate colleges to the post-graduate level, it said. PTI SDAHMB