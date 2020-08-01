37 new colleges in Rajasthan to start from upcoming academic session

37 new colleges in Rajasthan to start from upcoming academic sessionPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:53 IST
Thirty-seven new colleges announced in the Rajasthan budget will start functioning from the 2020-21 academic session, according to a statement
The colleges will be opened in Banswara, Alwar, Bikaner, Bundi, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jodhpur, Sikar, Churu and Nagaur
The chief minister also gave approval for the proposal to upgrade 10 undergraduate colleges to the post-graduate level, it said. PTI SDAHMB
