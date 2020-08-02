Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providing equal opportunities to women a priority: Haryana CM

A student from Mewat’s Nuh, Shaheen Khan, drew Khattar's attention towards the need for doing more towards women education in the district. Khattar said the state government has taken several steps to uplift education standards in Mewat, identified as among 115 districts lagging on specific development parameters by the Centre.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:17 IST
Providing equal opportunities to women a priority: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday spelled out the initiatives taken by his government for the empowerment of women, saying providing equal opportunities to them was a priority. The CM said this during a webinar attended by women belonging to various fields. The participants included teachers, sarpanches, students and those involved in self-help groups. During the interaction, Khattar was asked a question on women safety by Archana Chaudhary from Karnal's Shamgarh village, who said he has been living in California for five years and driving a truck there.

“I drive a truck in the United States. When I drive at night, I feel equally safe as I do during the day. Can women get such an atmosphere in Haryana? Can they feel equally safe if they go out during late nights? What steps the state government have taken to make sure that women feel safe and secure,” she asked. Responding to it, the CM said his government has opened 31 women police stations in the state and claimed of making tough laws with zero tolerance towards crimes against women. He said the government has been laying a lot of emphasis on women's education and providing them equal opportunities to progress.

“We hope that situation is created (when women across the state can freely go out during late night hours), let us see how it goes,” he said. A student from Mewat’s Nuh, Shaheen Khan, drew Khattar's attention towards the need for doing more towards women education in the district.

Khattar said the state government has taken several steps to uplift education standards in Mewat, identified as among 115 districts lagging on specific development parameters by the Centre. “Education, health and employment have been our focus for the district for the past few years,” he said.

Khattar expressed concern that the school dropout rate was particularly high among girl students in Nuh district. He said parents will have to take more interest and send their children to schools in the Mewat region.

“There are still some parents who send their children to madrassas alone and not to schools. There is no objection to sending children to madrassas but at the same time, children need modern education, they have to study English, mathematics, science,” he said. He said Nuh district abuts Gurgaon but has the lowest per capita income in the state. The government is committed to the Mewat region's development, he said.

Khattar further said if the coronavirus situation prolongs, the government will contemplate giving smartphones or tablets to some schoolchildren. Khattar said on Monday, he will lay the foundation stone of 10 colleges through video conferencing on Raksha Bandhan, which will be set up in far flung areas of various districts. Replying to a question, he said steps are being taken to promote women self-help groups.

He said the state government is also taking steps to raise awareness towards menstrual hygiene. He said the Departments of Education and Women and Child Development have purchased an adequate number of sanitary pads, which will be distributed in targeted schools and colleges once these institutions reopen.

On a question asked by a Jind village sarpanch, Amrit Kaur, Khattar said the decision to have a minimum education qualification to contest the panchayat elections in Haryana had shown encouraging results. Now, the state government is moving towards reserving 50 per cent seats for women in panchayats, he said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

Religious ceremonies leading upto bhoomi pujan to begin from tomorrow: Ramjanmbhoomi Trust

By Pragya Kaushika The official religious ceremonies of worship leading to bhoomi pujan on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin from August 3.In addition to this, a team of 21 brahmins are performing various anushthans religi...

J-K records 444 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 396 with 8 more fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons past 21,000, even as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said. Eight persons, who we...

TN Dy CM, Khushbu wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positve for COVID-19. Wishing an early recovery for our bel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020