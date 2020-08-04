UPSC civil services: Hard work key, says Maha's Nilesh Gaikwad

Left Menu
PTI | Latur | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:05 IST
Hard work, strong willpower and consistency are the factors that bring success, said Nilesh Gaikwad who secured an all-India rank of 752 in the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Gaikwad hails from Jwalga Bet village in Omerga tehsil in Osamanabad, some 75 kilometres from here, but did his schooling in Latur and his parents, Shrikant and Anita, are professors in separate colleges here.

The 29-year-old, who has B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, said he chose sociology for the civil services as he found it an interesting subject. "Hard work, strong willpower and consistency are key to success. They increase our spirit. We also require resolve and micro planning," Gaikwad, who has been an achiever in studies as well as co-curricular activities through school, IIT and in private firms that he has worked, said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases, namely preliminary, main and interview, to select candidates for the country's civil services. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, the UPSC said in a release on Tuesday.

