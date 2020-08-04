Delhi min writes to Nishank on 'non-implementation' of reservation policy in DSGMC-run colleges

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', drawing his attention towards alleged non-implementation of reservation policy in four colleges of the Delhi University. Gautam in a letter to the Union minister said that the management of the colleges concerned has not implemented the reservation roster as per the norms of the university

Earlier, Forum of Academics for Social Justice had complained to Gautam that Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee-run four colleges -- Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Guru Nanak Dev College, Mata Sundri College and Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce -- had not been implementing the Centre's reservation policy for admission of students and appointment of employees. All other colleges in the university implement the reservation policy for Scheduled Castes, Schedules Tribes and Other Backward Classes, except these four, the forum claimed

According to the rules of the University Grants Commission, only those universities and affiliated colleges which strictly implement the Centre's reservation policy are eligible for 95 per cent grant from it, the forum added.