Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi min writes to Nishank on 'non-implementation' of reservation policy in DSGMC-run colleges

Gautam in a letter to the Union minister said that the management of the colleges concerned has not implemented the reservation roster as per the norms of the university Earlier, Forum of Academics for Social Justice had complained to Gautam that Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee-run four colleges -- Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Guru Nanak Dev College, Mata Sundri College and Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce -- had not been implementing the Centre's reservation policy for admission of students and appointment of employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:28 IST
Delhi min writes to Nishank on 'non-implementation' of reservation policy in DSGMC-run colleges

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', drawing his attention towards alleged non-implementation of reservation policy in four colleges of the Delhi University.  Gautam in a letter to the Union minister said that the management of the colleges concerned has not implemented the reservation roster as per the norms of the university

Earlier, Forum of Academics for Social Justice had complained to Gautam that Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee-run four colleges -- Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Guru Nanak Dev College, Mata Sundri College and Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce -- had not been implementing the Centre's reservation policy for admission of students and appointment of employees.  All other colleges in the university implement the reservation policy for Scheduled Castes, Schedules Tribes and Other Backward Classes, except these four, the forum claimed

According to the rules of the University Grants Commission, only those universities and affiliated colleges which strictly implement the Centre's reservation policy are eligible for 95 per cent grant from it, the forum added.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

50-yr-old man arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi; 2.5 kg heroin seized

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal drugs in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Bishan Singh, a resident of Sector-7 of Rohini, they said. Two-and-a-half kilogr...

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke?

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke Secondhand smoke isnt believed to directly spread the virus, experts say, but infected smokers may blow droplets carrying the virus when they exhale. Being able to smell the smoke might be a...

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disenga...

Bangladesh PM Hasina assures 'proper' probe, trial in retired army major killing

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said a proper probe would be carried out into the killing of the retired army major -- who had served in her special security protection force -- in a police firing, as she called his mothe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020