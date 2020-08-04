Left Menu
IIT-M opens application process for BSc in Programming&Data Science

Applications will be closed once it reaches the said number or on September 15, 2020, whichever occurs first, the release said, adding the programme is open to anyone who has passed Class XII, with English and Maths at the Class X level.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:14 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Tuesday announced opening its application process for the newly launched online BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science. Students may fill-in the application form to enroll in the Qualifier process and upload the required documents and pay the application fee of Rs 3000, a release from IIT,M said.

The fees paid will give access to four weeks of course content for the qualifier process and the qualifier exam. Learners can fill their applications on https://www.onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

The maximum number of applications are limited to 2,50,000. Applications will be closed once it reaches the said number or on September 15, 2020, whichever occurs first, the release said, adding the programme is open to anyone who has passed Class XII, with English and Maths at the Class X level.

