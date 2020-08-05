Left Menu
Tripura makes college admission online, registration free

He said the decision, a first for the state, was taken by the government for the welfare of the students. Everything will be available in detail on the admission portal and the students can fill up their application forms online from their homes.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:11 IST
Tripura makes college admission online, registration free

Tripura's Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Tuesday that admission to the state's 22 general degree colleges will be done online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the decision, a first for the state, was taken by the government for the welfare of the students.

Everything will be available in detail on the admission portal and the students can fill up their application forms online from their homes. The admission will be done on the basis of merit. The candidates will have to furnish their photograph, signature and marks, Nath told reporters at the civil secretariat here. He said, no extra charges or fees for filling up the online registration forms would be taken.

Once they register on the portal, students will be able to choose their colleges of choice, Nath said, adding that the candidates would be given telephonic guidance in case of any queries. He said the process of admission is expected to start on August 10 and likely to continue till August 20.

Classes are likely to start in the first week of September through the online mode, he added..

