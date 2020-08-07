Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: Experiment with online edu will lead to permanent change in academia, says Harvard professor

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:42 IST
COVID: Experiment with online edu will lead to permanent change in academia, says Harvard professor
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The experiment with online education prompted by coronavirus-induced restrictions will lead to a permanent change in teaching-learning activities, Vice Provost for International Affairs at Harvard University Mark Elliott said on Friday. The change, however, is not going to affect all parts of the market and there will still be place for a classroom or a seminar, he said.

Delivering a lecture on the future of higher education, Elliot said, "The enormous experiment with online education prompted by the pandemic will lead to a permanent change that will reform the system and more people will agree to take part in long distance education ventures now that we have been baptized while dealing with fire over last five months." "The trend shift also made us realized that work we have been doing in this area in last several years seems to have been preparatory in nature than aiming at meeting the larger requirements in online learning but the change is not going to affect all parts of the market, there will still be place for a classroom or a seminar...the educational modalities will continue to diversify," he said. The lecture was organized by the US Embassy here in association with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Elliott said though the number of international scholars is going to go down, there will be a rebound stage but with different trends. "The number of international students and scholars is gonna go down in the coming year. Travel is almost impossible right now in many parts of the world and it will continue to be that way for quite some time. It can be a while till there is rebound in total number of international students but when that rebound comes it's quite possible that some of the trends that we have begun to adapt will be permanent," he said.

Research collaborations will continue and "even if people cannot travel, conferences which were canceled are coming back in alternative forms or hybrid forms, smaller scale symposia and workshops, people have adapted to changes and we see it as a larger change on the horizon," he added. Schools and colleges are closed in various parts of the world in view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 1.93 crore people across the globe and claimed over 7 lakh lives.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways to operate multiple weekly flights between India and London from August 17

British Airways said on Friday it will operate multiple weekly relief flights between four Indian cities and London from August 17 as per a bilateral arrangement signed with the Indian government. In a press release, the airline said it wil...

Bank of Maharashtra slashes MCLR by up to 20 bps for select tenors

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it has slashed marginal cost of funds-based lending rates MCLR by up to 20 basis points bps for select tenors effective today. This is the fifth consecutive MCLR cut by the Pune-based lender.On...

Workers at convention in Milwaukee test positive

Three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the events organizers.Daily screening began last week for people working at the Wisconsin Center in pr...

706 villages in 17 districts affected by floods in UP

As many as 706 villages across 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods so far, while many major rivers continue to be in spate, officials said on Friday. Sharda river at Palia Kalan Lakhimpur Kheri, Rapti river at Bird Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020