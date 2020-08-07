Improve school infra, teachers' skills, BJP MLA tells MP govt

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA AjayVishnoi on Friday said he had written to Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan demanding that school infrastructure andcomputers skills of teachers be improved before the stateadopts the Centre's recently-announced education policy

Speaking to reporters, the Patan MLA said he had alsowritten to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the setting upof a "central textbook regulatory and certificate board" toensure students get quality textbooks with uniform contentacross the country

"Improving infrastructure in government schools,mainly in MP's rural areas, and giving training to teachers onthe latest computer technology are measures the state musttake before adopting the new education policy," he said.