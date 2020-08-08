Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura admin gears up for B Ed entrance exam

The Mathura administration will ensure that sanctity of the B Ed entrance examination, scheduled on August 9, would be maintained despite the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday. Candidates have been asked to wear face masks and keep hand sanitizer with them, officials said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 00:19 IST
Mathura admin gears up for B Ed entrance exam

The Mathura administration will ensure that sanctity of the B Ed entrance examination, scheduled on August 9, would be maintained despite the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday. According to Mathura DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra, strict vigil and transparency would be maintained at all examination centres. There will be thermal screening of every candidate, the district magistrate said, adding that four teams would be deputed at every examination centre to ensure thermal screening and hand sanitization.

Two observers for every 500 candidates would be deputed at each of the four examination centres in the district, Mishra said. Candidates have been asked to wear face masks and keep hand sanitizer with them, officials said. On the basis of the candidate's admit card, they would be allowed to use auto-rickshaw, cabs or other means of transport for reaching examination centres, they said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

No Beirut blast inquiry request, says U.N. after Macron call for probe

The United Nations has not received any requests to investigate the deadly explosion in Beiruts port, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday after French President Emmanuel Macron called for an international inquiry.Dozens are still missing after ...

R'than govt to appoint over 6K community health officers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the appointment of 6,310 community health officers under the National Health Mission, a statement said on Friday.The recruitment on the post of community health officer will b...

UN releases $6M, assesses shelter need in Beirut

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released 6 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beiruts port, bringing the total U.N. funding for relief efforts to 15 million. Under-Secretary-General for Hu...

Meth worth Rs 10.50 crore seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 10.50 crore were seized near the Myanmar border in Mizorams Champhai district, officials said on Friday. A Myanmarese national was also arrested in the joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020