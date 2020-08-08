Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools face major virus test as student return to classroom

All schools are going to have to deal with the issue of positive COVID-19 test results,” said Lee Childress, superintendent of Corinth School District in Mississippi, where more than 100 students are quarantined at home after being exposed to a handful of infected classmates. Schools are trying to mitigate the risk of transmission by spreading desks apart, serving meals in the classroom and keeping groups of students together throughout the day.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:01 IST
Schools face major virus test as student return to classroom

Reopening schools is easy. Keeping them open will be the hard part. As educators prepare to welcome students back to class for the first time in months, schools' ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand will be put to the test in thousands of districts around the country.

Newly reopened schools in Mississippi, Indiana and Georgia have already reported infections just days into the academic year, triggering virus protocols that include swiftly isolating infected students, tracing their contacts and quarantining people they exposed. “It doesn't matter if you open schools in July, like we did, or if you open in August, September or October. All schools are going to have to deal with the issue of positive COVID-19 test results,” said Lee Childress, superintendent of Corinth School District in Mississippi, where more than 100 students are quarantined at home after being exposed to a handful of infected classmates.

Schools are trying to mitigate the risk of transmission by spreading desks apart, serving meals in the classroom and keeping groups of students together throughout the day. Many schools — but not all — will require students and staff to wear masks, which health experts say is critical to cutting down on spread. Administrators say it might be difficult to control the mixing and mingling that happens at every school. Asymptomatic carriers could silently spread the virus to many others. A student might not remember every contact, or be reluctant to tell the truth because that would mean forcing friends into quarantine.

Contact tracing might prove difficult “when you have that many students and they have multiple contacts inside of a building,” said Dallas schools chief Michael Hinojosa. Schools are reopening as new infections run at about 55,000 a day in the U.S. While that's down from a peak of well over 70,000 in the second half of July, cases are rising in about half of the states, and deaths are climbing in many of them.

In Indiana, where case numbers and the positivity rate have been rising, a student showed up to class outside Indianapolis before getting the results of a virus test. Greenfield-Central Junior High soon learned he was positive. It was the first day of school.

“We felt like we were at a good place to start school and then, through no fault of our own, a kid comes to school who shouldn't have been there,” Superintendent Harold Olin said, acknowledging “uncomfortable” conversations with parents whose children then had to be quarantined. Because it was the school system's first case, Olin himself grabbed a tape measure and headed to the infected student's classroom to figure out who was seated nearby so they could be notified of their potential exposure.

Jason Martin's son, Houston, who attends seventh grade at Greenfield-Central, was among those forced to learn remotely for 14 days. “Clearly, he's disappointed,” Martin said. But the school "responded pretty well from a bonehead parent making a decision to send their kid to school knowing they have a pending COVID test result.” The question of whether an infected student or staffer should trigger an automatic shutdown has divided school officials.

New York City's public school system, the largest in the U.S., says it will automatically shutter classrooms or buildings for 14 days at a time, depending on the severity and circumstances of an outbreak. In hard-hit Texas, school systems in Houston and Dallas say they will close a building for up to five days if a student or staffer tests positive, to allow for cleaning and to give contact tracers time to do their work. It's too risky to try to keep a school open while officials figure out who might have been exposed, Hinojosa said.

“Until there's a vaccine, just be prepared to have these rolling shutdowns,” he said. Others administrators say they will try to keep schools open during an outbreak, counting on quick action to keep a lid on it.

In Pennsylvania, the Bethlehem Area School District intends to keep classrooms open if there's a confirmed case. “One closure decision can lead to a potentially crippling and precedent-setting domino effect of closures throughout the school district,” the district says on its website. Dr. Ibukun Akinboyo, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Duke University, said even the best plans for reopening and responding to sick students and staff are going to run into trouble if there's a high level of community spread.

"Whatever is happening in the community will likely play out in the schools as well,” she said. In Mississippi, where more than 20% of virus tests have been coming back positive, at least eight students and one staff member in Corinth have tested positive since school resumed last week. District officials used classroom seating charts to determine who needed to be quarantined.

The tally through Friday: 122 people. Nurses, administrators and teachers have worked together to identify the infected students' close contacts — anyone who was within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes. But at some point, contact tracing ceases to be practical, and a school might have to close, Childress said.

“I think if you have a large number, the process could quickly become unmanageable, and that would be something that we would know when we see it,” he said. Joel Barnes and his wife are rethinking their decision to send their four kids back to Corinth schools after their son was exposed at the high school. They are awaiting the results of his virus test.

“We expected there to be some cases of COVID, but we're honestly surprised that it happened so quickly and has spread to so many so rapidly,” said Barnes, who has lung and nerve damage from a car accident and worries about contracting the virus. “Now it's taken off." The couple have pulled two of their children from school in favor of remote lessons..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Body of DJB employee found in water tank in Mayur Vihar: Police

The body of a 40-year-old Delhi Jal Board DJB employee was found inside a water tank in east Delhis Mayur Vihar on Saturday morning, police said. It appears to be a case of suicide by jumping into the tank, the police said, adding that the ...

Deepak Shetty appointed as Deputy CEO and MD of JCB India

Earthmoving and construction equipment major JCB Group on Saturday announced appointment of Deepak Shetty as Deputy CEO and Managing Director of JCB India LtdBeginning next year, Shetty will take over as MD and CEO from Subir Kumar Chowdhur...

Maha: Teen girl's body found in Chandrapur well, probe on

A 16-year-old girl was founddead in a well in Nagbhid area of Chandrapur district onSaturday afternoon, almost a day after her parents lodged akidnapping case, police saidThe kidnapping case was lodged on Friday evening, saidAssistant Polic...

Motor racing-Bottas pips Hamilton to 70th Anniversary GP pole

Valtteri Bottas pipped championship-leading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone with a flying final lap on Saturday.Super stand-in Nico Hulkenberg qualified his Racin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020