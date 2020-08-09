Left Menu
Development News Edition

Show cause notice to teachers for being absent from school

SMB Thuvopisu in Phek district has issued 'show cause notice' to eight teachers, including the officiating headmaster, of a government school in the village to respond within 7 days for absence from duty since March-end. Chairman of SMB Thuvopisu Vesathu Dozo said: "as school management board we are concerned for the academic progress of our students and despite government standing orders directing the teachers to be present in place of posting, they are absent".

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:06 IST
Show cause notice to teachers for being absent from school

A village school management board (SMB) in Nagaland's Phek district has issued show cause notice to eight teachers for being absent from duty since March end. SMB Thuvopisu in Phek district has issued 'show cause notice' to eight teachers, including the officiating headmaster, of a government school in the village to respond within 7 days for absence from duty since March-end.

Chairman of SMB Thuvopisu Vesathu Dozo said: "as school management board we are concerned for the academic progress of our students and despite government standing orders directing the teachers to be present in place of posting, they are absent". "We issued the show cause notice because we do not want to put our students career at risk," he said.

Concerned over the dilemma faced by students and parents in this remote village, the SMB and village authorities have purchased a projector to help students but in the absence of teachers it has become difficult to make it functional, he said. "We only want that the teachers make their presence felt, be it on roster system so that students can clarify their doubts and attain quality education," he said.

On being contacted, Principal Director of School Education, Shanavas C said, "there is no holiday for the teachers. Definitely schools cannot run due to the pandemic but teachers have to be present at the place of posting and make notes and worksheets for distribution to the students". Department has issued clear instructions to the government schools asking all teachers to be in station and help the students, and if the teachers are not present in the places of posting, there is nothing much wrong on SMB issuing a show cause notice to teachers".

Teachers have to be in station so that the distant education continues amidst the lockdown as they have to make an entry in the Teachers' Diary of whatever notes they have distributed to the students, which will be monitored by the department, he said..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workloadAs many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued f...

Mahakal Temple: Entry for devotees from outside MP from Mon

After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the district...

Goa Cong demands investigation in Shrikant Ajgaonkar's role in match-fixing allegations

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC has demanded an investigation into the role of Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is the vice-chairman of Goa Football Development Council GFDC, in the match-fixing allegations in Goan domestic football. GPCC Spokes...

Spectacles believed to be worn by Gandhi emerge at UK auction

A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds. East Bristol Auctions in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020