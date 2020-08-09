Left Menu
Gehlot launches projects worth Rs 127.85 crore on World Tribal Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 41 projects worth Rs 127.85 crore, with a view to promote development in tribal areas of the state. A coaching centre will be opened for tribal students in Jodhpur to prepare them for competitive examinations, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:45 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 41 projects worth Rs 127.85 crore, with a view to promote development in tribal areas of the state. Addressing people on 'World Tribal Day' via video conferencing from Jaisalmer, the chief minister said his government has taken every measure for the upliftment of the tribal community. He laid the foundation stones of 28 development works of Rs 98.76 crore and inaugurated 13 projects worth Rs 29.09 crore to develop the tribal areas. Gehlot also announced the opening of a 50-bed capacity hostel for tribal students in Jaisalmer, adding that hostels will also be opened in Barmer and Jodhpur. A coaching centre will be opened for tribal students in Jodhpur to prepare them for competitive examinations, he said. The chief minister also honoured talented students of the tribal community of Jaisalmer district who scored high marks in classes 10 and 12.

Tribal Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamania said tie-ups have been made with best coaching centres to prepare tribal students for competitive examinations. He said 10 talented students from the community will be sent to Delhi to help them prepare for the civil services.

Sports events will also be organised in tribal areas to spot talented players, the minister added. Gehlot also assured that there will be no shortfall in electricity, water, education, health and good roads in the entire state, especially the tribal areas.

