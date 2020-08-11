Nigeria: Lagos urges students to use 'EDU LIGHT' for upcoming WASSCE exams

Lagos State Ministry of Education on Monday has urged exit students across to make use of the educational journal 'EDU LIGHT' as an additional guide to revision for the upcoming WASSCE slated for August 17, 2020.

In a statement quoted on social media, Tutor-General/PS, Lagos State Education District 1, Barrister Margaret Titilayo Solarin gave the admonition during the formal launch of the novel Lagos State Education District 1 educational journal initiative tagged 'EDU LIGHT', held recently at Keke Senior High School, Ifako-Ijaiye.

She described the initiative as a commitment by the District to ensure that the students excel, disclosed that a copy of the publication will be given to each of the students but has to be returned to the schools after use so that others equally benefit from it.

Solarin implored the students to take maximum advantage of the educational journal, which contains past questions for revision in preparation for their examinations, in order to excel and surpass the brilliant records of the District's performance in WASSCE over the years.

She commended all District education stakeholders for their various contributions, especially, the teachers who came together to produce the past questions for the educational journal.

Meanwhile, the Education District has held its 2020 Students' Honours Day in recognition of outstanding students who had emerged as winners at various inter-school competitions at the State, National, and International levels.