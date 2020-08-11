Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basic Education urges to protect schools against threatening

The department said it has become aware of attempts made by some members of school governing bodies (SGBs) around the country to close schools and disrupt learning.         

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:16 IST
Basic Education urges to protect schools against threatening
“The department would like to remind all members of SGBs that the closing of schools remains a legal function reserved for the provincial Head of Department. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As Grade 7 learners return to school today, the Department of Basic Education has urged communities to protect schools against individuals and groups threatening to close schools and disrupt learning.

The department said it has become aware of attempts made by some members of school governing bodies (SGBs) around the country to close schools and disrupt learning.

In Gauteng, the department said, SGB members disrupted 38 schools in Daveyton/Etwatwa, 37 schools in Tsakane, and eight schools in KwaThema on Thursday.

There are reports of the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) also disrupting schools across the province.

"The department would like to remind all members of SGBs that the closing of schools remains a legal function reserved for the provincial Head of Department.

"When members of an SGB act outside the legal dictates of their role and function, they risk the immediate disbandment of the entire SGB.

"The Council of Education Ministers is on record as having warned that any individual or group, who disrupts learning at our schools, will be reported to the authorities, and the department reserves the right to charge them with violation of the South African Schools Act (Act no. 84 of 1996)," the department said.

The roles and functions of SGBs are clearly defined in the Schools Act and include that an SGB must ensure that the school is governed in the best interest of all the stakeholders, and all SGB members must always put the best interest of the school before any personal interests.

"SGB members are urged to use the available channels to register their dissatisfaction, as per Chapter 3, Section 21 of the Act, which states that 'Any person aggrieved by the decision of the Head of Department, in terms of this section, may appeal to the Member of the Executive Council. Failure to follow this directive may result in the immediate disbandment of SGB members," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...

Kamran criticises PCB for deciding to challenge Umar's ban reduction

Pakistan batsman Kamran Akmal has lashed out at the PCB for its decision to challenge the reduction of the ban imposed on his younger brother, Umar Akmal for not reporting sport-fixing approaches. An independent adjudicator of the Pakistan ...

Iran sentences 2 men to prison over spying for Israel, West

Two Iranians have been sentenced to 10-year prison terms on charges of spying for Israel, Germany and Britain, the website of the countrys judiciary reported on Tuesday. The report quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified...

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release possible in Dec 2021, will Michael Fassbender make an entry?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years. The previous movie titled Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics. The remarkable success of the second ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020