Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 Grade 12s to concurrently write mid-year and final exams

The reconfiguration of the examination calendar comes after the school year was severely disrupted by the lengthy closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:27 IST
2020 Grade 12s to concurrently write mid-year and final exams
The late commencement of the final Grade 12 examinations will allow schools and learners adequate time to cover the curriculum and also to ensure that ample time is allocated for revision of the syllabus. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Basic Education has announced that the 2020 Grade 12s will concurrently write mid-year and final examinations between 5 November and 15 December.

The reconfiguration of the examination calendar comes after the school year was severely disrupted by the lengthy closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

"Following the closure of schools on 18 March 2020, and the national lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus, a decision was taken by the Minister of Basic Education to administer the May/June 2020 examination concurrently with the October/November 2020 examination," the department said in a statement.

The late commencement of the final Grade 12 examinations will allow schools and learners adequate time to cover the curriculum and also to ensure that ample time is allocated for revision of the syllabus.

Basic Education emphasised to candidates that this is a combined examination, which implies that all candidates that were scheduled to write the Senior Certificate examination in May/June 2020 and have already registered, will be allowed to write this examination.

Candidates that have also registered for the October/November 2020 National Senior Certificate examination will be allowed to write this examination.

More than 1.1 million candidates are expected to sit for the 2020 combined matric exam and every registered candidate will receive an admission letter by the end of September 2020, listing the subjects for which they have registered and the examination centre where they will write.

Registration for this examination has closed and no late registrations will be entertained, said the department.

Candidates, who were originally scheduled to write the 2020 October/November examination, will write two papers each in Business Studies and Accounting, whereas those who would have written the 2020 May/June examination will write one paper each in Business Studies and Accounting.

This is clearly denoted on the timetable.

The Life Orientation (LO) Common Assessment Task will be written on Monday, 19 October 2020. The practical examinations in Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT) will be written prior to the official commencement of the examination on Wednesday, 21 and Thursday, 22 October 2020, respectively.

The results of the 2020 Grade 12 examination will be released to candidates on 23 February 2021.

"Candidates need to be assured that the late release of the results will not jeopardise their admission to higher education institutions," said the department.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has wished Grade 12 learners well, saying they will be fully supported in their preparations leading to the exams, despite the challenges that this year has presented.

(With Inputs from South Africa Government Press Release)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Aug 12 PT Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the coun...

Rawat criticises Uttarakhand govt for not visiting rain-hit villages in Pithoragarh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday criticised the state government for not visiting the rain-hit villages here and said they reminded him of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. A series of cloudbursts in the Bangapani sub-d...

Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate

In a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Dona...

IYC protests near Javadekar's residence over EIA draft

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Wednesday protested near the residence of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020. The protestors were detained by police.A member of IYC said that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020