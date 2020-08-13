Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil society bodies, academicians to come together for week-long virtual Janta parliament

At a press briefing, the civil rights organisation members elaborated on different topics they will be covering through the week from August 16 to 21. Nikhil Dey, a member of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, said sessions will be held on health, food security and nutrition, education, environment, agriculture, economy, industry labour and employment, technology and surveillance, impact on vulnerable communities, and civil liberties, laws and governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:41 IST
Civil society bodies, academicians to come together for week-long virtual Janta parliament

Several civil society organisations and academicians have come together to hold a week-long virtual Janta parliament to highlight the issues faced by vulnerable sections of the society due to coronavirus pandemic. At a press briefing, the civil rights organisation members elaborated on different topics they will be covering through the week from August 16 to 21.

Nikhil Dey, a member of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, said sessions will be held on health, food security and nutrition, education, environment, agriculture, economy, industry labour and employment, technology and surveillance, impact on vulnerable communities, and civil liberties, laws and governance. He said the janta parliament aims to fill the vacuum created between public and political discourse due to the pandemic.

"Convening a group of experts, practitioners, students as well as voices from the ground from diverse backgrounds and experiences will help set a policy agenda for our political representatives when they convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament," he said.   The civil society bodies that will be participating include People's Union for Civil Liberties, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, Maadhyam, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Right to Education Campaign, Vikalp Sangam and All India Kisan Sabha. Academicians like JNU professor Jayati Ghosh will also host sessions, a brief note issued by the civil rights bodies said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal records 525 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal reported 525 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the countrys COVID-19 tally to 24,957. With four new virus-related fatalities, Nepals coronavirus death toll stands at 95, said Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam.The 5...

Odisha amends industrial policy to boost economic activities

Amid sluggish economic activities due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Odisha Cabinet has approved amendments to the states industrial policy and labour laws to revive various sectors, an official said on Thursday. The process of granting trade ...

Few gyms reopen in Bhopal, operators says guidelines tough

Two days after the Bhopal district administration issued guidelines for reopening of gyms, only a handful of such establishments in the city resumed their operations on Thursday. The owners said that the guidelines for reopening of the gyms...

Kozhikode plane crash: Evidence collection is in process at crash site, says investigator

Following the Kozhikode plane crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB team, which is already conducting the probe, is still collecting more evidence about the accident. ANI has received details from investigators AAIB stating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020