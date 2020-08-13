Civil society bodies, academicians to come together for week-long virtual Janta parliament

Several civil society organisations and academicians have come together to hold a week-long virtual Janta parliament to highlight the issues faced by vulnerable sections of the society due to coronavirus pandemic. At a press briefing, the civil rights organisation members elaborated on different topics they will be covering through the week from August 16 to 21.

Nikhil Dey, a member of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, said sessions will be held on health, food security and nutrition, education, environment, agriculture, economy, industry labour and employment, technology and surveillance, impact on vulnerable communities, and civil liberties, laws and governance. He said the janta parliament aims to fill the vacuum created between public and political discourse due to the pandemic.

"Convening a group of experts, practitioners, students as well as voices from the ground from diverse backgrounds and experiences will help set a policy agenda for our political representatives when they convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament," he said. The civil society bodies that will be participating include People's Union for Civil Liberties, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, Maadhyam, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Right to Education Campaign, Vikalp Sangam and All India Kisan Sabha. Academicians like JNU professor Jayati Ghosh will also host sessions, a brief note issued by the civil rights bodies said.