Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Optional exams to improve performance in class 12 boards to be held in Sept, says CBSE

"The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations," he added. While the regular candidates have been asked to approach their respective schools, the private candidates are required to apply directly using the link on the board's website..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:53 IST
COVID-19: Optional exams to improve performance in class 12 boards to be held in Sept, says CBSE
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The optional exams for improvement of performance in class 12 board examination are proposed to be held in September, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday. The results of the exams, which were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, were announced last month on the basis of an aletrnate assessment scheme.

"Optional examination for class 12 students whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme and wish to improve their performance, are propsoed to be conducted in September, along with the compartment examination for both class 10 and 12 students. Dates will be announced soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. "The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations," he added.

While the regular candidates have been asked to approach their respective schools, the private candidates are required to apply directly using the link on the board's website.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Multilayered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for I-Day

Multilayered security arrangements and a mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT command...

Govt determined to make income tax system 'seamless, painless, faceless': Thakur

The government is determined to successfully implement an income tax system that is seamless, painless and faceless, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. He made the comments while responding to a tweet by former Un...

Pvt hospitals agree to allot 50% of beds to the virus-hit

Corporate hospitals in Telangana have agreed to reserve 50 per cent of their beds to patients referred by the state government for COVID-19 treatment. State Health Minister E Rajender, who held a meeting with representatives of the corporat...

WHO downplays danger of coronavirus entering food chain

The World Health Organization on Thursday downplayed the danger of the coronavirus latching on to food packaging and urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain.People should not fear food, food packaging or delivery ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020