Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Administrative work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University to start in Sep

The administrative work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University being set up by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow will start from next month, a senior official said on Friday. About 60 government and private medical colleges and dental colleges, some 300 nursing colleges and paramedical institutes will come under one umbrella with the setting up of this new medical university, Singh said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:02 IST
UP: Administrative work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University to start in Sep

The administrative work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University being set up by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow will start from next month, a senior official said on Friday. The state government has made available 50 acres of land on Sultanpur Road in the city for the construction of the varsity which would take another two years to complete. However, its administrative work will start in the first week of September from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute building in Gomti Nagar, vice chancellor of the university and renowned plastic surgeon A K Singh said. About 60 government and private medical colleges and dental colleges, some 300 nursing colleges and paramedical institutes will come under one umbrella with the setting up of this new medical university, Singh said. Institutes like King George's Medical University (KGMU), Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Saifai Medical Institute, Etawah will not be a part of this university, he stressed. Government hospitals will also not be a part of this university and only those medical institutes having teaching facility would come under it, he said. For finalising the logo and slogan of the university, a competition is being held inviting people to send their entries online by August 31, Singh said, adding that cash prizes will be given to the best entries. The varsity is being built at the cost of Rs 200 crore and in the first phase, an administrative block, auditorium, museum, guest house and housing area would be constructed and a medical college and hospital will come up in the second phase, he said. The foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical university was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2019 with the aim to bring a qualitative improvement in medical education. ZIR SAB RHL

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement.

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube Statement....

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

New Zealand extended a lockdown in the countrys biggest city in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, while Britons were rushing back from summer holidays in France ahead of the planned 14-day quarantine for all tra...

Sanjay Dutt to finish dubbing for ‘Sadak 2’ before going on a medical break

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a short break from his work commitments...

Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver was .039 quicker than championship leader Hamilton and about 1 second ahead of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020