Rise in COVID-19 cases in rural areas worrying: Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday expressed concern over the rise in COVID-19 in rural areas of the state due to the influx of migrants from Mumbai. Speaking at an Independence Day function at the Collectorate, the minister said despite the rise in infections, the recovery rate in the state was high.

While the COVID-19 tally in Jalna had reached 3,000, more than 2,000 patients had recovered from the infection, said Tope, who is also the guardian minister of the district. The minister noted that the spike in cases in rural parts of the state due to the return of migrants from Mumbai is a cause for concern.

Felicitating health and frontline workers on the occasion, Tope urged citizens to cooperate with doctors and the administration in the war against the pandemic. A liquid oxygen plant is being set up at the COVID-19 hospital in Jalna, he said, adding that the health department was providing proper facilities for the treatment of infected persons.

Apart from Tope, MLA Kailash Gorantyal, district collector Ravindra Binwade, chief executive officer Nima Arora and district superintendent of police S Chaitanya were present on the occasion..