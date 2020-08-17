Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi: President Lazarus Chakwera announces to reopen schools from early September

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:13 IST
Malawi: President Lazarus Chakwera announces to reopen schools from early September
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LAZARUSCHAKWERA)

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has announced that the government is planning to reopen schools early September, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a news report by The Observer.

In his weekly national address on Saturday evening, President Chakwera said only schools that meet the government's safety standards on coronavirus prevention will be allowed to reopen.

But health experts warn of further spread of the disease should the schools fail to put up necessary measures to contain the spread.

Malawi's government announced the indefinite closure of schools on March 20 before the country registered its first three cases of COVID-19, on April 2. But as of Saturday, Malawi had confirmed 5,026 cases and 157 deaths.

Chakwera has said that the decision to reopen the schools stems from strides Malawi is making in its fight against COVID-19.

He says "although the number of those who have been found with the virus has now passed 5,000, only 5% have gotten sick enough to need hospitalization. Even among the 389 health workers, who have contracted the virus, we have lost only once and the rest are in recovery."

The daily update by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 shows over half of the confirmed cases have so far recovered. This leaves the country with 2,246 active cases out of nearly 40,000 people so far tested across the county.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the RB legends second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic Respect, shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on S...

Raj govt defers hike of 10 pc in entry fee at national parks, sanctuaries

Rajasthan government has postponed an annual increase of 10 per cent in entry fee to protected forest areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said Monday. The government said there is a possibility of a fall in the number of visitors ...

Malaysian court jails teenager for killing 23 people in school fire

A Malaysian court on Monday jailed a teenager for killing 23 people in a fire that he started at a religious boarding school in 2017, national news agency Bernama reported, in what was one of the worst such tragedies in two decades. The def...

Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low

Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 0.8 in the week to Aug. 15 versus the week before, with extremely hot weather partly responsible for the muted increase, researcher Springboard said on Monday.In the previous week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020