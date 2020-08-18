Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh University undergraduate exams to be held as per schedule: VC

The final-term exams for undergraduate classes will be held as per schedule, Himachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar said on Tuesday, hours after the state High Court cleared decks for it.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh University undergraduate exams to be held as per schedule: VC

The final-term exams for undergraduate classes will be held as per schedule, Himachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar said on Tuesday, hours after the state High Court cleared decks for it. On Monday, the university had deferred the exam scheduled for Tuesday amid confusion over an order of the HC, which had on August 14 observed that the university may not proceed with the examination schedule. The court had issued the order on a petition seeking postponement of the examinations due to the coronavirus threat. The vice chancellor in a statement on Tuesday evening said the examinations of the BA, BSc and BCom final-year/semester will be held as per schedule from Wednesday as the HC issued directions that the university may continue with the exam schedule.

He said the HC order came on a special petition filed by the university on Tuesday. After the HC orders, the examinations will continue as per already released date sheet from Wednesday, he added. The HPU VC said the exam which was to be held on Tuesday will be taken on a later date. The August 18 examination will be held at the end, the exact date of which will be made available soon, he added. Earlier on Monday evening amid confusion over the August 14 HC order, the university had deferred its undergraduate examination scheduled for August 18. The university had conducted the undergraduate exams on Monday at 153 centres across the state. University officials had claimed they were not aware of the HC order and the examination began as per schedule on Monday, but later they decided to postpone the Tuesday examination. On Monday, state Secretary (Education) Rajeev Sharma asked the HPU vice chancellor to move the HC for a review of its August 14 order. In a letter to the VC, Sharma said the final-year examinations of undegraduate students in the state were directed to be conducted in view of the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, which stated that the final-year undergraduate and post graduate exams be completed by September 30. "The issue is also pending in the Supreme Court and has been listed for August 18," he said in the letter, adding that the case appeared many times in the apex court but no stay was granted against the guidelines. "The UG examinations for the final-year students in Himachal Pradesh were scheduled in view of the UGC guidelines and the examination has been conducted successfully on August 17, and a large mobilisation of resources has been involved in the conduct of examination as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the UGC," the letter read. Asking the HPU VC to file a review petition in the HC, Sharma asserted that abrupt stoppage of examinations would create problems to students who have moved from different places for it. It may also lead to unnecessary administrative and law and order problems as it will lead to a sense of uncertainty and confusion to the young minds, he added. The secretary, however, stated the future course of action would depend on the verdict of the HC and the final outcome of the matter pending before the SC.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bar Association of India comes in support of Prashant Bhushan

The Bar Association of India BAI Tuesday came out in support of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt of court, saying that at a time the citizenry is facing huge challenges, the stature of the Supreme Court would stand e...

Delhi Police nabs 3 from Bihar, UP for running fake scheme for children in name of PM

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly running fake websites in the name of Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana and registering over 15,000 people through a large network of agents running up to panchayat level. Police sai...

ANALYSIS-Trump needs suburban voters. But they aren't who he thinks they are

Americas suburbs were key to Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016, and he and his 2020 Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, are battling for votes there ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The Republican president highlighted his focus with rec...

Police, civic bodies play important role in protecting street vendors' livelihood: Puri

The role of the police force and civic bodies is important in protection of the livelihood of street vendors and creating a conducive environment for them, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. At a vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020