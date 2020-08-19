Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visva-Bharati teachers, students condemn campus violence

"The university authority should have learnt from the past experience of the Poush Mela incident how to handle such situations," it added. The Left-backed SFI condemned the "competitive power display" by the vice-chancellor and the Trinamool Congress and said that this has created a dangerous situation for students and teachers, leading to a stalemate over the admission of students.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:21 IST
Visva-Bharati teachers, students condemn campus violence

Teachers' and students' bodies of Visva-Bharati on Wednesday condemned the violence that rocked the campus over fencing the ground where the famed Poush Mela used to be held. Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) said it was in favour of discussions with all the stakeholders before any crucial decision is taken by the authorities.

"This incident (of violence) could have been avoided through prior discussion with all the stakeholders. Similar incidents have happened earlier where the faculty members along with officials were consulted only after the crisis precipitated," it said in a statement, deploring the vandalism. The Left-wing outfit also criticised the rally of faculty members led by the vice-chancellor on August 16 in support of putting up the fencing around the mela ground, a day after it was stopped by the locals.

"The decision of a gathering of Visva-Bharati faculty members and other employees on August 16 was reckless as it could have risked their safety," it said. "The university authority should have learnt from the past experience of the Poush Mela incident how to handle such situations," it added.

The Left-backed SFI condemned the "competitive power display" by the vice-chancellor and the Trinamool Congress and said that this has created a dangerous situation for students and teachers, leading to a stalemate over the admission of students. "The autocratic conduct of the VC since he took over has spoiled the ambience of the institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore with a certain vision and eroded free thinking. The last incident is a fallout of this which has given scope to the ruling party to create chaos," it said.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP described the incident as a pre-planned conspiracy "of the Left and the Naxals, TMC party leaders". "On behalf of ABVP Visva-Bharati unit we demand the arrest and exemplary punishment of the culprits, to protect the students, teachers, professors and other staff of the University and to preserve the reputation," it said.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Molu Chitragam area of Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter between security...

Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach

Barcelona will try to end one of the worst crises in club history with Ronald Koeman as its coach. Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the ...

Kremlin says it sees no need to help Belarus militarily for now

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it saw no need for Russia to help Belarus militarily or otherwise for now amid unrest there over an Aug. 9 presidential election which protesters say was rigged.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conference ...

Simplilearn Announces the Launch of Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills and training, today announced its Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security-with modules from MIT Schwarzman College of Computing MIT SCoC and EC-C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020