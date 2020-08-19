Left Menu
Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from Sept 24

On the varsity's strategy for the resumption of academic activities, the Vice-Chancellor said about 2,000 post- graduate students in the ongoing batch would be starting classes online from Thursday (August 20). The university has geared up for this online semester by installing a learning management system (LMS) that can be used by faculty and students and by shoring up the information communication technology(ICT)infrastructure at the departments and schools, he said.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday said it would hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various postgraduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. UoH Vice-Chancellor professor Appa RaoPodilesaid the university was going ahead with the schedule after the Supreme Court gave its nod to holding of JEE and NEET.

Over 62,000 candidates seeking admission this year would appear for the entrance exam in 38 centers across the country (in offline mode), the Vice-Chancellor said. The university, he said, plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students latest by the first week of November, a press release from UoH said. On the varsity's strategy for the resumption of academic activities, the Vice-Chancellor said about 2,000 postgraduate students in the ongoing batch would be starting classes online from Thursday (August 20).

The university has geared up for this online semester by installing a learning management system (LMS) that can be used by faculty and students and by shoring up the information communication technology(ICT)infrastructure at the departments and schools, he said. Given internet connectivity issues being faced by some students in remote locations, Appa Rao said online instruction would primarily be in the asynchronous mode, under the guiding principle of leaving no student behind.

The UoH, he added, was probably the first public university in the country to constitute a high-powered Task Force to prepare a roadmap for a resumption of academic activities and be guided by its recommendations. The Task Force has already recommended the phased return of about 500 research scholars in the science schools who work in wet labs, conducting crucial experimental research.

The chairman of the Task Force professor Vinod Pavarala outlined some of the student welfare measures taken by the university to ease the process of resumption of classes for students, including the sanction of a digital access grant (DAG) for disadvantaged students, deferring payment of fee during semester registration and giving an extension of time for MPhil and Ph.D. students to submit their theses, among thers. The Alumni Association of UoH has assured the university that it would try to raise funds to supplement its efforts to assist needy students during the current crisis, he said.

The university had earlier suspended classes for all batches on March 15.

