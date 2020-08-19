Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Edu Ministry announces learning enhancement guidelines for schoolchildren

Setting up a helpline at a community center with the help of panchayati raj and forming a team of volunteers to help students without access to digital resources are among a few measures listed in the Students' Learning Enhancement Guidelines announced on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:09 IST
COVID-19: Edu Ministry announces learning enhancement guidelines for schoolchildren

Setting up a helpline at a community center with the help of panchayati raj and forming a team of volunteers to help students without access to digital resources are among a few measures listed in the Students' Learning Enhancement Guidelines announced on Wednesday. The guidelines, formulated by the National Council fo Educational Research and Training (NCERT), were released by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

"These guidelines emphasise upon the community working closely with a school to get learning material such as workbooks, worksheets delivered at the doorsteps of children by teachers and volunteers. It also suggests to teach local students by volunteers or teachers setting up a television at a community centre and maintaining social distancing norms. "They also talk about setting up of a helpline at the community center with the help of members of the community and panchayati raj. It recommends orientation of parents to support and participate in the learning of their children," Nishank said.

The commendations made in the guidelines are based on a survey undertaken by the NCERT on the accessibility of digital resources in the schools of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and also on Continuous Learning Plan prepared for states and Union territories by the Ministry of Education. "The guidelines will help children, who do not have digital resources to get learning opportunities at their homes, with their teachers or volunteers. Apart from this, it will also help in our efforts to overcome the learning deficiencies of all those students who are learning at home through various alternative ways using radio, television or smartphone," Nishank said.

The minister informed that the guidelines and models are suggested for three types of situations. "Firstly, in which students do not have any digital resources. Secondly, in which students have limited digital resources available. Lastly, in which students have digital resources available for online education," he said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased, schools and colleges continue to be closed. The prolonged closure of educational institutions has mandated a shift from classroom teaching to online learning.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administrations response t...

Veterinary experts to visit Pak to check elephant Kaavan

Pakistan said on Wednesday that its mission in Bangkok has issued visas to three veterinary experts for the health assessment of an elephant before its relocation to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia. After spending over three decades in the...

In Obama, Dems see a bridge between Biden and young voters

Since leaving the White House nearly four years ago, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly called for a new generation of political leaders to step up. On Wednesday, hell implore Americans to vote for Joe Biden, a 77-year-old who has...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020