Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:40 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)

Students from various universities, through the presidents of their unions, have penned a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta demanding the reopening of universities in mid-September, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

Kenyatta University Students Union President Bernard Karanja, who also serves as the University Presidents Council (UPC) Secretary-General, noted that the union was set to table a petition in Parliament to the same effect on Wednesday, August 26.

In the letter, the students lamented that their future was uncertain arguing that other sectors in the economy were already reopening.

They also lamented that Education CS George Magoha did have not sought their opinion before implementing Covid-19 containment policies in the Education sector.

"It is in the brokenness of spirit that as true leaders, Our people wish for you to direct the Ministry of Education to reconsider its position on reopening of universities and further that all the universities that have met the MOH and WHO (World Health Organisation) guidelines reopen by latest mid-September.

"Address the sad state of the Ministry of Education where decisions are made by a few and pushed down the throats of the comrades with rero consultation," read the letter in part.

Other members of the council who signed the letter Technical University of Kenya Students Association Chairperson (Cliff Oketch), Multimedia University of Kenya's (Jenniffer Mukami), Moi University (Albert Maloba), Dedan Kimathi University (John Theuri), Cooperative University of Kenya (Brian Obiero) and Strathmore University (Shannon Mujera).

