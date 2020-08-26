Left Menu
'Pvt sector can utilise CET marks for recruiting candidates'

Stating this while addressing a webinar on "NRA - Transformational Reform in the Recruitment', Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner, Industrial Training and Employment, Government of Karnataka, said the sweeping changes proposed in the NRA puts job seekers first because they can schedule the tests and choose the centre of their choice. "In just one single preparation, candidates can prepare for multiple agencies.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:04 IST
'Pvt sector can utilise CET marks for recruiting candidates'

The private sector can utilise marks scored in the CET to be conducted by the proposed National Recruitment Agency, for recruiting candidates and this would help organisations save costs and time spent in the hiring process, a senior official said here on Wednesday. Stating this while addressing a webinar on "NRA - Transformational Reform in the Recruitment', Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner, Industrial Training and Employment, Government of Karnataka, said the sweeping changes proposed in the NRA puts job seekers first because they can schedule the tests and choose the centre of their choice.

"In just one single preparation, candidates can prepare for multiple agencies. There will be one standard curriculum and there will be no space for centre bias or other biases that are usually there," he said. He also pointed out that the tests would be conducted in multiple Indian languages.

Dr Chandra said the final selection will be through the separate specialised Tier-2 and Tier-3 examination conducted by the respective recruiting agency, based on the CET scores. "So, it (CET) will be more like a screening examination, so that the burden for the main examination will be reduced to a large extent," the officer opined.

Explaining the methodology to be adopted for conducting the CET, Dr Chandra said the CET score will be valid for three years. The best available score during this period will be the current score, he added.

"They (candidates) can better their examination score if they are not able to do well in a particular year and give them their best shot when they are prepared," he said. Dr Chandra said there was no restriction on the number of attempts by candidates, subject to the upper age limit and relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to the various categories like the SC/ST/OBC or EWS.

The main objective of the CET was to make the system more transparent to benefit more people, he said On the benefits, he said "there will be 1,000 centres, every district will have at least one centre and more emphasis will be given to the 117 aspirational districts. It will also provide better access to the women, rural and underprivileged candidates," The Centre had recently proposed the formation of a National Recruitment Agency, which will conduct the CET.

