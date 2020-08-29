Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to give cash to Class-X meritorious students in place of computer: Himanta

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said, the state government has decided to deposit Rs 20,000 in the bank account of a student scoring star marks or 75 per cent in High School Leaving Certificate examinations from this year. "Usually we give a computer to each student getting star marks.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:48 IST
Govt to give cash to Class-X meritorious students in place of computer: Himanta

Assam Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will give cash to the meritorious students of Class-X examination instead of providing computers as "many parts come from China and other countries" and are difficult to source during the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said, the state government has decided to deposit Rs 20,000 in the bank account of a student scoring star marks or 75 per cent in High School Leaving Certificate examinations from this year.

"Usually we give a computer to each student getting star marks. As many parts of a computer come from China and other countries and it is not conducive for us to buy it now, we have decided to deposit Rs 20,000 to each student in their bank accounts," he added. This year, 16,944 students have scored star marks and bank details of 16,648 have already been collected, he said.

Sarma also said that as the government does not install the latest softwares like Microsoft Windows in the computers, so most of the students change it after getting machines. "We plan to roll out the scheme by depositing the money on September 12. We will need Rs 33-34 crore for this scheme," he added.

The minister also informed that 8,000 Namghars (a place of worship for Vaishnavite followers) will be given Rs 2.5 lakh of financial assistance each as part of the Budget announcements, including those from outside the state. "In the Budget, we had announced to give Rs 10 lakh each to 377 religious places like temples, masjids and churches.

For this, we sanctioned Rs 37.7 crore today," he added. Stating that all schemes will be completed by November 30, Sarma said two special programmes and several infrastructure related projects will be announced next week.

PTI TR SNS SNS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Returning home to Delhi, woman raped on private bus

A Delhi-based woman was allegedly raped while returning home on a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday, police said. The woman faced the ordeal after a crew member inside the bus assaulted her, the police said, while adding that...

Report: Eagles' Peters wants more money to play LT

If the Philadelphia Eagles want Jason Peters to move back to left tackle, it reportedly comes with a price. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year 3 million contract last month to play right guard after st...

Chadwick Boseman married before his death, family reveals

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman quietly married in the final months of his life, the actors family revealed. According to Page Six, a statement from Bosemans family noted the Black Panther actor tied the knot before the 43-year-old died Fr...

Traders' body warn of protest against weekend lockdown

A traders body on Saturday warned of launching a state-wide protest if the Punjab government failed to rollback weekend lockdown in all cities. The representatives of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal PPBM threatened to launch protests from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020