Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways permits NEET, JEE students on special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days

The admit cards of the candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with parents or guardians on exam days, a statement issued by the Railways said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:39 IST
Railways permits NEET, JEE students on special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days

The Railways will permit students appearing for NEET and JEE exams and their guardians to travel by the special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday. “Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute,” he said in a tweet. The admit cards of the candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with parents or guardians on exam days, a statement issued by the Railways said. While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. In the press statement, the Railways said permission has been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs and candidates appearing for JEE and NEET are allowed to travel by the special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways.

The regular suburban train services have been suspended in Mumbai due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special services are being run for the convenience of essential COVID-19 workers. “Station and security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for their convenience,” the statement said. It said the admit cards of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on the exam days.

The statement also requested other passengers not to rush to the stations. "It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," it said. Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)–Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET. These exams were earlier deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 19-yr-old man dies allegedly in police custody, SHO suspended

A 19-year-old man died allegedly in police custody in Uttar Pradeshs Raebareli district, prompting authorities to suspend a policeman over the matter, officials said on Monday. While the police claimed that Mohit alias Monu died as his heal...

Reliance Power defaults on payment of Rs 300 cr principal, interest

Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to Rs 300.22 croreThe company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a B...

MP withdraws Sunday lockdown, eases curbs; no cinema relief

After the Centres Unlock 4 guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced withdrawal of statewide lockdown on Sundays, but cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut till September 30. Home Minister Narottam...

Pence reaffirms America's commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday reaffirmed Americas commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and said a strong US-India partnership is in their strategic interests, amid China flexing its muscles in the region. Speaking at a virtual e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020