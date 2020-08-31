UNESCO to conduct workshop in strategic planning and entrepreneurship in Tanzania

UNESCO Office in Dar es Salaam, under its "Empowering Local Radios with ICTs for the Promotion of Rural Citizens' Participation in Democratic Discourse and Development" project will conduct a five days capacity-building workshop in Strategic Planning and Entrepreneurship for the Network of Community Media in Tanzania (TADIO).

Slated for Morogoro, the objective of the workshop is to enable TADIO to expand its strategic partnership, employing UNESCO's national and international network to include government, civil society, UN and development partners, academic institutions, as well as the private sector.

The workshop is meant to enable TADIO to establish joint marketing and advertising strategies and thus strengthen income generation for all members.

UNESCO intends to build capacity of TADIO to enable them to engage technical expertise as well as to tap into the national advertising market, national and international development campaigns and thus contribute to programme relevance.

The five days' workshop begins on September 3, 2020, and brings together TADIO's secretariat staff and board members.

In Tanzania, UNESCO through funding from the Swiss Development Corporation (SDC) supports 25 community radios and the Network of Community Media in Tanzania, (TADIO) an entity with 35 members comprising of 34 community radios and Pemba Press Club.

The support is meant to ensure that people in Tanzania, especially the poor, women and girls, have the capacity to make informed decisions on issues that affect their daily lives based on access to relevant, culturally appropriate, gender-responsive accurate information and knowledge.

The coverage of Community radio stations under the network is 74 percent of the United Republic of Tanzania, with a total estimated population of 33 million people.

UNESCO conducts the session with funding from the SDC and technical support from Empower Limited.