Nigeria: NECO fixes September 10 as registration deadline for SSC examination

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-09-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

The National Examination Council (NECO) on August 31 has fixed September 10 as a deadline for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), according to a news report by Today.

A statement by the Registrar/Chief Executive of the council, Prof. Godswill Obioma, in Abuja said the examination body would not be subject to extension of the deadline as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Obioma has said that this was to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of 2020 (Internal).

He said that 2020 (Internal) would commence on Oct. 5, and would end on Nov. 18. "The National Examinations Council wishes to remind all stakeholders and the general public that the deadline for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is Thursday, Sept. 10.

"There will not be subject to extension as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

"This is to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal)

"NECO hereby reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal) will commence on Oct. 5, and end on Nov. 18.

"We also use this opportunity to notify all stakeholders that the schedule and Examination Time-Table for the 2020 SSCE (External) will soon be released."

