Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya govt to urge UGC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for holding final year exams

The Meghalaya government will write to the UGC on Thursday seeking extension of holding final year undergraduate and postgraduate exams from September to next month as students are not mentally prepared for the evaluation due to COVID-19 pandemic, state Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:21 IST
Meghalaya govt to urge UGC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for holding final year exams

The Meghalaya government will write to the UGC on Thursday seeking extension of holding final year undergraduate and postgraduate exams from September to next month as students are not mentally prepared for the evaluation due to COVID-19 pandemic, state Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday.

"We will write to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday requesting for an extension of the deadline. "There is an anxiety among the students as many of them are not mentally prepared. A month's delay in holding the examinations will help them to score better," Rymbui said in a statement.

The Meghalaya government wants the final year examinations to be conducted on October 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16 and the results to be declared by October 31, he said. The state government took the decision in view of opposition from several quarters against the move of the North Eastern Hill University to hold the examinations in September, the minister said.

Over 24,000 students, including 2,000 postgraduate students, are eligible to appear for the final year examinations. Meanwhile, the state government has asked deputy commissioners of all 11 districts to vacate school premises, that are presently functioning as COVID-19 quarantine centres, by September 15, he said.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted from September 21 to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones, only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. The Supreme Court on August 28 had ruled that universities and other institutions of higher education will have to conduct the final-year exams and "cannot" promote students on the basis of internal assessment or other criteria.

However, the court gave discretion to states and Union Territories, which may have postponed the exams in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, to approach the UGC for extension of the September 30 deadline..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Three PSG players test positive for COVID-19

Three Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.The club declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the identity of the players but French sports daily LEquipe reported Neymar, A...

Report: Packers rookie LB Martin needs knee surgery

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin is having knee surgery and will miss several weeks, ESPNs Rob Demovsky reported Wednesday. The report said it is not a season-ending injury for the fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota, who ...

Facundo Abel Pereyra joins Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced Facundo Abel Pereyra as the first foreign signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. Hailing from the port city of Zarate in Argentina, Pereyra started his career with the amateur ...

German foreign minister says Russian ambassador summoned over Navalny

Germanys foreign minister says the Russian ambassador has been summoned and told that Berlin expects a full and transparent investigation of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys poisoning. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it is importa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020