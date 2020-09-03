Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 82% candidates appear in JEE-Main on 3rd day

More than 82 per cent candidates appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main on the third day of the test on Thursday, amid stringent precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. There was a growing chorus for postponing JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:17 IST
Over 82% candidates appear in JEE-Main on 3rd day

More than 82 per cent candidates appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main on the third day of the test on Thursday, amid stringent precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The Ministry of Education officials said while the Thursday’s attendance in the engineering entrance exam was 82.14 per cent, it was 81.08 per cent on Wednesday.

On day one i.e. on Tuesday, 54.67 per cent candidates had appeared in the exam for Bachelor in Architecture and Planning. As per attendance statistics, 3.43 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam on the three days. The exam, which was earlier deferred twice in view of COVID-19 pandemic, is now underway -- from September 1 to 6. The JEE-Main is the first large-scale exam to be conducted in the country amid the pandemic. Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for the exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide transportation to candidates, a group of IIT alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

The National Testing Agency has taken several steps to conduct the crucial exam safely: increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit, among others. There was a growing chorus for postponing JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on. Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath holds talks with Russian counterpart to bolster defence, strategic cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said he had an excellent meeting with his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu during which he appreciated the steadfast support provided by Russia in response to the countrys defence and securit...

Apple might delay iOS change vexing mobile ad market - The Information

Apple Inc plans to delay updates to its next mobile operating system that could change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads, technology news website The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The move...

Landslides, flash floods kill 48 in northwest Pakistan

Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in northwest Pakistan for the last one week have killed 48 people, injured 67 others and damaged over 100 houses, officials said on Thursday. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Swat, ...

Airlines urge UK, U.S. to start London-New York passenger testing trial

Major airlines want the U.S. and British governments to launch a passenger testing trial for the coronavirus for flights between London and New York to pave the way for a resumption of more international travel.In a letter to government tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020