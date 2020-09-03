Assam Assembly passes bill for creation of skill university

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to establish a skill university, which has already received a Rs 900-crore loan sanction from the Asian Development Bank. The Assam Skill University Bill, 2020, passed through a voice vote, paved the way for setting up of a unitary and multidisciplinary varsity to facilitate and promote entrepreneurship development, skill-based education in an integrated manner with higher studies.

"We have got Rs 900 crore from ADB for this university. We have also received approvals from the MEA and MHA for students to go abroad for employment opportunities," Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said. The varsity will be set up at Mangaldoi and construction work will commence soon, he said, adding, "the university will encourage entrepreneurship so that both employees and employers are created".

The House also passed the The National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (Amendment) Bill, 2020 during the day. According to the bill, the audit of the academy will be conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India instead of a chartered accountant as the state government finances it.