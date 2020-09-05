Left Menu
GoLearn, India’s first Artificial Intelligence powered English Language Teaching and Learning (ELTL) platform launched

To empower a young learner with literacy, at a deep level, is to give them the fundamental opportunity to succeed and contribute to themselves and their communities - this should not be a luxury” said, Alex Mirza, Founder/Chairman, GoLearn “We at St. Paul’s School (www.stpauls.edu.in) , Gorakhpur are happy to join hands with GoLearn as its AI based English Language Teaching & Learning (ELTL) platform helps in preparing Global Citizens for the future.

According to the United Nations, the COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries, across all continents. Closures of schools and other learning spaces have impacted 94%of the world’s student population, and upto 99% in low and lower-middle income countries. There is a global shortage of qualified English teachers with a growing demand for English and ever-increasing class sizes, resulting in UNESCO declaring a “Global Learning Crisis”.

To bridge this gap, GoLearn (https://www.golearn.guru/India), India's first English Language Teaching & Learning (ELTL) platform powered by Artificial Intelligence was launched recently, that aligns with IGCSE, IB, CBSE, ICSE and State Board curricula, CEFR & PISA standards, and the Indian National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Junaid Ahmed, World Bank Country Director, India affirms, “India choosing to benchmark itself on PISA, which measures learning outcomes rather than rote outcomes, signals that India is changing its systems of education to adapt to the future. It is a massive signal.” GoLearn's platform works using advanced Artificial Intelligence and evidenced pedagogies (Meta-cognition and self-regulation, Constructivism), as well as being underpinned by Bloom’s and SOLO taxonomies, to ensure a high-quality and skills-based education is accessible and achievable for every student in India.

GoLearn is committed to improving the way education is delivered to enhance equal opportunities. Its goal is to improve learning outcomes, child-by-child in every classroom, to ensure all children are equipped with the literacy skills necessary to read write and communicate their way to greater wellbeing. GoLearn enables teachers with technology, it gives them a whole new set of tools to empower each and every student and help improve their attainment, confidence, wellbeing and opportunities both in school and post-education. GoLearn is working with schools around the world to help teachers deliver a world-class, skills-based and personalised education programme to meet today's challenges in education. Teachers are supported with lessons mapped to their schools’ curriculum, which provide granular data at a deep level to create a Customized Learning Plan (CLP) for each child to help maximize their full potential, at their own pace.

HOW IT WORKS: 1. GoLearn uses ‘Seamless Assessments’ to get a baseline of pupils' learning levels. 2. Teachers can then utilise the assessment data to identify gaps in learning in real-time and instantly increase pupil outcomes 3. GoLearn’s system provides a Customised Learning Plan for each pupil to help teachers craft positive interventions/remedies, both in the classroom and in a remote learning environment.

GoLearn officially launched its English Language Teaching & Learning (ELTL) platform on 3rd September 2020, at the prestigious Methodist High School, Kanpur in a socially distanced gathering. In attendance were distinguished educationalists & teachers from Methodist High School and keynote speakers from London running the proceedings, including GoLearn Founder and Chairman Alex Mirza and Amreesh Chandra Founder Project Out of School Children & Trustee St. Paul’s School, Gorakhpur. “Literacy and language skills and the ability to communicate is central to the individual’s physical and emotional needs and plays a massive role in the potential for their long-term prosperity. To empower a young learner with literacy, at a deep level, is to give them the fundamental opportunity to succeed and contribute to themselves and their communities - this should not be a luxury” said, Alex Mirza, Founder/Chairman, GoLearn “We at St. Paul’s School (www.stpauls.edu.in) , Gorakhpur are happy to join hands with GoLearn as its AI based English Language Teaching & Learning (ELTL) platform helps in preparing Global Citizens for the future. GoLearn Empowers the Teachers to create Personalized Learning Plans, Enables Children to understand the concept, rather than rely on rote learning, and its highly insightful analytics, ensures that the schools can deliver Targeted Learning Outcomes. We are also keen to include this in our curriculum of Online World School (www.onlineworldschool.com) which offers live and interactive online schooling upto class eight.” said Amreesh Chandra, Founder Project Out of School Children & Trustee St. Paul’s School, Gorakhpur.

Schools that implement GoLearn's low cost, high impact solutions for their teachers and students stand to gain the following benefits: • Accurate and stress-free student assessments • Clearly presented granular data to identify student gaps in learning • Personalised lessons helping aid administration and reducing teacher workload • Home/remote learning functionality for continuity in teaching and learning • High-quality lesson content developed by experts in English language and literacy • Helps schools self-evaluate and improve teaching and learning standards • Improved student attainment, behavior and outcomes GoLearn India has partnered with Clara EdTech to connect, engage, and onboard schools in India. GoLearn is currently running a limited time Inaugural Offer for all schools in India, to help address and surpass their educational challenges and improve learning outcomes. GoLearn. Empowering Children Through Literacy: For a product demo and more information, contact Team Clara on +91-98102-15549 or email clara.partner@golearn.guru or visit https://www.golearn.guru/India PWR PWR

