Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for looting pilot on IIT flyover booked under MCOCA

According to police, P Silva, a history-sheeter, was found involved in more than 12 cases of theft, robbery and snatching. A case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been registered against him, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:21 IST
Man arrested for looting pilot on IIT flyover booked under MCOCA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested for reportedly assaulting and robbing a pilot at gunpoint on IIT flyover in southwest Delhi, has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, police said on Saturday. According to police, P Silva, a history-sheeter, was found involved in more than 12 cases of theft, robbery and snatching.

A case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been registered against him, they said. A police official said the accused had allegedly been controlling his 'Thak Thak' gang from inside the jail to carry out criminal activities in Delhi and adjoining areas.

"To investigate the illegal activities of Silva and the property acquired by him and his associates, a case under MCOCA has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Silva, a resident of Madangir, was arrested in a case where he, along with his associates, robbed a private airlines pilot on IIT flyover in southwest Delhi, police said.

On the intervening night of June 2 and 3, the pilot was on his way to Indira Gandhi International Airport in his office cab from Faridabad when Silva and his associates intercepted the vehicle on IIT flyover and took the pilot's wallet which contained Rs 10,000 and other essential documents. The accused and his two associates committed crimes using the 'Thak Thak' modus operandi in which they used to divert attention of the victims by making some excuse and then commit robbery, police added.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Archer and Wood in the middle period changed it for us: Jordon

After registering a thrilling two-run victory against Australia in the first T20I, England pacer Chris Jordon on Saturday credited Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for swinging the game in the middle-overs. Australia was chasing 163 and the side ...

Sasikala's lawyer hopes for her early release, AIADMK says no change in stand of keeping her at bay

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas aide V K Sasikala, who is serving a four year prison term in a Bengaluru prison, is expected to be released soon, her lawyer hoped while the AIADMK asserted that there is no change in its stand of keeping...

Two persons apprehended for ATM theft in Noida

Two persons have been apprehended for committing ATM theft in Sector 24 of Noida by the police on Friday. In the past few days, there have been certain incidents related to ATM theft in the area. There was intense checking in the area by th...

Adityanath congratulates people of UP after state retains 2nd spot in 'Ease of Doing Business' 2019 ranking

Uttar Pradesh retaining the second spot in Ease of Doing Business ranking is proof of the states push for fulfiling Prime Minister Narendra Modis goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The State Busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020